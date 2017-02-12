searchsearch
Larry Gatlin

Artist

Larry Gatlin

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

9

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Sing Their Family Gospel Favorites

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Larry Gatlin News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Larry Gatlin

Nominations

Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album

Sing Their Family Gospel Favorites

More from the 48th Awards

