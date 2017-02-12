Larry Gatlin
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
9
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album
Sing Their Family Gospel Favorites
Larry Gatlin News
