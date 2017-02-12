Larry Ford News

Larry Ford
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album
We Called Him Mr. Gospel Music - The James Blackwood Tribute Album
