L Resto News

L Resto
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
3
46th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Rap Song
Lose Yourself
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for L Resto
Wins
Best Rap Song
Lose Yourself
Nominations
Song Of The Year
Lose Yourself
Best Song Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
Lose Yourself (From 8 Mile)
