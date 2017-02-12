L Resto News

searchsearch
L Resto

Artist

L Resto

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

3

46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Rap Song

Lose Yourself

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for L Resto

Wins

Best Rap Song

Lose Yourself

Nominations

Song Of The Year

Lose Yourself

Best Song Written For A Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media

Lose Yourself (From 8 Mile)

