Klaus-Dieter Brandt News

Klaus-Dieter Brandt
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
47th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)
Biber: Harmonia Artificiosa
