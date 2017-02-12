Kathy Hale News

Kathy Hale
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Spoken Word Album For Children
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (Album)
