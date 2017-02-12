Kathy Hale News

searchsearch
Kathy Hale

Artist

Kathy Hale

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Album For Children

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone (Album)

