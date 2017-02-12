Karen Bernstein
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Long Form Music Video
American Masters: Ella Fitzgerald - Something To Live For (Video)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Karen Bernstein News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Karen Bernstein
Nominations
Best Long Form Music Video
American Masters: Ella Fitzgerald - Something To Live For (Video)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events