Kalman Strausz
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
41st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Album
Georg Solti - The Last Recording (Bartok: Cantata Profana/Kodaly: Psalmus Hungaricus/Weiner: Serenade) (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Kalman Strausz News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Kalman Strausz
Nominations
Best Classical Album
Georg Solti - The Last Recording (Bartok: Cantata Profana/Kodaly: Psalmus Hungaricus/Weiner: Serenade) (Album)
Best Choral Performance
Georg Solti - The Last Recording (Bartok: Cantana Profana/Kodaly: Psalmus Hungaricus/Weiner: Serenade) (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events