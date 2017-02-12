searchsearch
June Foray

Artist

June Foray

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

41st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Album For Children

Disney's Mulan Read And Sing Along (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

June Foray News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for June Foray

Nominations

Best Spoken Word Album For Children

Disney's Mulan Read And Sing Along (Album)

More from the 41st Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events