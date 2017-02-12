Julia Watson News

Julia Watson
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Small Ensemble Performance (with or without Conductor)
Birtwistle: The Woman And The Hare
