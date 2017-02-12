searchsearch
Judith Robison

Artist

Judith Robison

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

18th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Notes, Classical

The English Harpsichord (Byrd, Farnaby, Etc.) (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Judith Robison News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Judith Robison

Nominations

Best Album Notes, Classical

The English Harpsichord (Byrd, Farnaby, Etc.) (Album)

More from the 18th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events