Jonathan Yip News

Jonathan Yip

Artist

Jonathan Yip

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

3

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Song Of The Year

That's What I Like

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jonathan Yip

Wins

Song Of The Year

That's What I Like

Best R&B Song

That's What I Like

Nominations

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

