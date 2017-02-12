Jonathan Cain News

searchsearch
Jonathan Cain

Artist

Jonathan Cain

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

When You Love A Woman (Track)

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jonathan Cain

