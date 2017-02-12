Jonathan Cain
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
39th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
When You Love A Woman (Track)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jonathan Cain News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jonathan Cain
Nominations
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
When You Love A Woman (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events