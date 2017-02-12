searchsearch
Jon Badeau

Artist

Jon Badeau

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

26th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Historical Album

The Motown Story: The First 25 Years (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jon Badeau News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jon Badeau

Nominations

Best Historical Album

The Motown Story: The First 25 Years (Album)

More from the 26th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events