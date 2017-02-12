Johnny Martin News

searchsearch
Johnny Martin

Artist

Johnny Martin

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

6

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional

Miracle Man (Track)

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Johnny Martin

Nominations

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Contemporary

Miracle Man (Album)

Best Soul Gospel Performance, Traditional

Miracle Man (Track)

