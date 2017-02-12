John Waters
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Mr. Know-It-All
John Waters News
