John Phillips

Artist

John Phillips

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

4

9th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Contemporary (R&R) Recording

Monday, Monday

John Phillips News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Phillips

Wins

Best Contemporary (R&R) Group Performance, Vocal Or Instrumental

Monday, Monday

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Monday, Monday (Single)

Best Performance By A Vocal Group

Monday, Monday

Best Contemporary (R&R) Recording

Monday, Monday

