John Phillips News

John Phillips
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
4
9th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Contemporary (R&R) Recording
Monday, Monday
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Phillips
Wins
Best Contemporary (R&R) Group Performance, Vocal Or Instrumental
Monday, Monday
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Monday, Monday (Single)
Best Performance By A Vocal Group
Monday, Monday
Best Contemporary (R&R) Recording
Monday, Monday
