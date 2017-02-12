searchsearch
John Norman

Artist

John Norman

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

7th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Engineered Recording - Special Or Novel Effects

Les Poupees De Paris (Album)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

John Norman News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Norman

Nominations

Nominations

Best Engineered Recording - Special Or Novel Effects

Les Poupees De Paris (Album)

More from the 7th A Awards

