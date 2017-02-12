John McLaughlin Five Peace Band
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group
Five Peace Band - Live
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
John McLaughlin Five Peace Band News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John McLaughlin Five Peace Band
Wins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group
Five Peace Band - Live
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events