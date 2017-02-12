searchsearch
John Kirkpatrick

Artist

John Kirkpatrick

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

12th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Or Without Orchestra)

Ives: Sonata No. 2 "Concord Mass." (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

John Kirkpatrick News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Kirkpatrick

Nominations

Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Or Without Orchestra)

Ives: Sonata No. 2 "Concord Mass." (Album)

More from the 12th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events