John Kirkpatrick
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
12th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Or Without Orchestra)
Ives: Sonata No. 2 "Concord Mass." (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
John Kirkpatrick News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Kirkpatrick
Nominations
Best Classical Performance - Instrumental Soloist Or Soloists (With Or Without Orchestra)
Ives: Sonata No. 2 "Concord Mass." (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events