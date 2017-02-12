searchsearch
John Chilton

Artist

John Chilton

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Album Notes

The Complete Lester Young Studio Sessions On Verve (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

John Chilton News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Chilton

Nominations

Best Album Notes

The Complete Lester Young Studio Sessions On Verve (Album)

More from the 43rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events