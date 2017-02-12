John Chilton News

John Chilton
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
43rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Album Notes
The Complete Lester Young Studio Sessions On Verve (Album)
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for John Chilton
Nominations
Best Album Notes
The Complete Lester Young Studio Sessions On Verve (Album)
