Joaquin Phoenix
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
49th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
Walk The Line
Joaquin Phoenix News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Joaquin Phoenix
Wins
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album For Motion Picture, Television Or Other Visual Media
Walk The Line
