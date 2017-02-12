searchsearch
Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

0

1

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Barefoot Dances And Other Visions

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Nominations

