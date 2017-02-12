Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Barefoot Dances And Other Visions
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jim McNeely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events