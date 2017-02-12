Jerry Blackstone News

searchsearch
Jerry Blackstone

Artist

Jerry Blackstone

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

2

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Choral Performance

Bolcom: Songs Of Innocence And Of Experience

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jerry Blackstone

Wins

Best Classical Album

Bolcom: Songs Of Innocence And Of Experience

Best Choral Performance

Bolcom: Songs Of Innocence And Of Experience

