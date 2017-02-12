searchsearch
Jeff Tweedy

Artist

Jeff Tweedy

WINS*

4

NOMINATIONS*

11

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Historical Album

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jeff Tweedy News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jeff Tweedy

Wins

Best Historical Album

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

More from the 65th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events