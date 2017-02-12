Jeff Tweedy
WINS*
4
NOMINATIONS*
11
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Historical Album
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Jeff Tweedy News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jeff Tweedy
