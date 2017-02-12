James Honeyman Scott
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rock Instrumental Performance
Space Invader (Track)
James Honeyman Scott News
Nominations
Best New Artist
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Brass In Pocket (I'm Special) (Single)
