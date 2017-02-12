searchsearch
James Honeyman Scott

Artist

James Honeyman Scott

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

23rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

Space Invader (Track)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

James Honeyman Scott News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for James Honeyman Scott

Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Brass In Pocket (I'm Special) (Single)

Best Rock Instrumental Performance

Space Invader (Track)

More from the 23rd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events