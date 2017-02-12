James Buswell News

James Buswell
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
45th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)
Barber: Violin Concerto; Music For A Scene From Shelley, Etc.
