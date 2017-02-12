James Buswell News

searchsearch
James Buswell

Artist

James Buswell

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

45th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Instrumental Soloist(s) Performance (with Orchestra)

Barber: Violin Concerto; Music For A Scene From Shelley, Etc.

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for James Buswell

Nominations

