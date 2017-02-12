Jacob Faithful News

Jacob Faithful
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs
