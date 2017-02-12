searchsearch
Jacob Faithful

Artist

Jacob Faithful

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jacob Faithful News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jacob Faithful

Nominations

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs

