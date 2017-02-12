searchsearch
Jackson Southernaires

Artist

Jackson Southernaires

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

34th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album

Thank You Mamma For Praying For Me (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jackson Southernaires News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jackson Southernaires

Nominations

Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album

Thank You Mamma For Praying For Me (Album)

More from the 34th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events