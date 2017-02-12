Jackson Southernaires
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
34th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album
Thank You Mamma For Praying For Me (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Jackson Southernaires News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jackson Southernaires
Nominations
Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album
Thank You Mamma For Praying For Me (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events