Jack Lemmon
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
39th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album
Harry S Truman: A Journey To Independence (Album)
Jack Lemmon News
