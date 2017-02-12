searchsearch
Jack Lemmon

Artist

Jack Lemmon

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

39th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album

Harry S Truman: A Journey To Independence (Album)

Jack Lemmon News

