Jack Cole

Artist

Jack Cole

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

36th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Music Video-Long Form

A Celebration - A Musical Tribute To The Spirit Of The Disabled American Veteran (Video)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Jack Cole News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Jack Cole

Nominations

More from the 36th Awards

