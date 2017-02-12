Jack Cole News

Jack Cole
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
36th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Music Video-Long Form
A Celebration - A Musical Tribute To The Spirit Of The Disabled American Veteran (Video)
