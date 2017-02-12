Isaac Hayes News

searchsearch
Isaac Hayes

Artist

Isaac Hayes

WINS*

3

NOMINATIONS*

14

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male

Don't Let Go (Single)

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Isaac Hayes

