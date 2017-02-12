Isaac Hayes
WINS*
3
NOMINATIONS*
14
22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male
Don't Let Go (Single)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Isaac Hayes News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Isaac Hayes
Nominations
Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male
Don't Let Go (Single)
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
Deja Vu
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events