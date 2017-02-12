searchsearch
Irene Cara

Artist

Irene Cara

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

6

26th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female

Flashdance - What A Feeling

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Irene Cara News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Irene Cara

Wins

Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female

Flashdance - What A Feeling

Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special

Flashdance

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Flashdance...What A Feeling (Single)

Album Of The Year

Flashdance (Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)

