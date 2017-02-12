Irene Cara
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
6
26th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female
Flashdance - What A Feeling
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Irene Cara News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Irene Cara
Wins
Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female
Flashdance - What A Feeling
Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special
Flashdance
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Flashdance...What A Feeling (Single)
Album Of The Year
Flashdance (Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events