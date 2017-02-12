Howard "Howie D." Dorough
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
7
44th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Shape Of My Heart
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Howard "Howie D." Dorough News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Howard "Howie D." Dorough
