searchsearch
Herb Ellis

Artist

Herb Ellis

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

3

34th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group

Saturday Night At The Blue Note

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Herb Ellis News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Herb Ellis

Wins

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group

Saturday Night At The Blue Note

More from the 34th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events