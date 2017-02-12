Henry Jacobs
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
1st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Performance, Documentary Or Spoken Word
2 Interviews Of Our Times (Album)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Henry Jacobs News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Henry Jacobs
Nominations
Best Performance, Documentary Or Spoken Word
2 Interviews Of Our Times (Album)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events