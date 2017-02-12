searchsearch
Harry Coster

Artist

Harry Coster

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

44th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Historical Album

Lady Day - The Complete Billie Holiday On Columbia 1933-1944

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Harry Coster News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Harry Coster

Wins

Best Historical Album

Lady Day - The Complete Billie Holiday On Columbia 1933-1944

More from the 44th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events