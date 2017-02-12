Harry Coster
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
2
44th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Historical Album
Lady Day - The Complete Billie Holiday On Columbia 1933-1944
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Harry Coster News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Harry Coster
Wins
Best Historical Album
Lady Day - The Complete Billie Holiday On Columbia 1933-1944
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events