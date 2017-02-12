searchsearch
Halle Bailey

Artist

Halle Bailey

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

5

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Wonder What She Thinks Of Me

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Halle Bailey News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Halle Bailey

Nominations

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Wonder What She Thinks Of Me

Best R&B Song

Do It

Best Progressive R&B Album

Ungodly Hour

