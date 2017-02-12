searchsearch
Hal Willner

Artist

Hal Willner

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

47th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Historical Album

Let The Buyer Beware

Hal Willner News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Hal Willner

Wins

Best Contemporary Jazz Album

Unspeakable

Nominations

Best Historical Album

Let The Buyer Beware

