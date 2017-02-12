searchsearch
Gram Parsons

Artist

Gram Parsons

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Love Hurts (Track)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Gram Parsons News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gram Parsons

Nominations

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Love Hurts (Track)

More from the 25th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events