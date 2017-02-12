Gloria Gaynor
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
7
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Talkin' 'Bout Jesus
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Gloria Gaynor News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gloria Gaynor
Wins
Best Roots Gospel Album
Testimony
Nominations
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Talkin' 'Bout Jesus
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events