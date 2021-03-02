searchsearch
Giuseppe Sinopoli

Artist

Giuseppe Sinopoli

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

44th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Choral Performance

Dvorák: Stabat Mater

Giuseppe Sinopoli News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Giuseppe Sinopoli

Nominations

Best Opera Recording

Strauss: Ariadne Auf Naxos

Best Choral Performance

Dvorák: Stabat Mater

