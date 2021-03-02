Giuseppe Sinopoli News

Giuseppe Sinopoli
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
44th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Choral Performance
Dvorák: Stabat Mater
