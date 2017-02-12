Georg Solti News

Georg Solti
WINS*
31
NOMINATIONS*
74
41st Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Choral Performance
Georg Solti - The Last Recording (Bartok: Cantana Profana/Kodaly: Psalmus Hungaricus/Weiner: Serenade) (Album)
