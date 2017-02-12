searchsearch
Gene McFadden

Artist

Gene McFadden

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Gene McFadden News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gene McFadden

Nominations

Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus

Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)

More from the 22nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events