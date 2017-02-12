Gene McFadden
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
22nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Gene McFadden News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Gene McFadden
Nominations
Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)
Best Rhythm & Blues Song
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now (Single)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events