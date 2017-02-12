Frederic Riesterer News

Frederic Riesterer
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
3
52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Dance Recording
When Love Takes Over
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Frederic Riesterer
Nominations
Record Of The Year
I Gotta Feeling
Album Of The Year
The E.N.D.
Best Dance Recording
When Love Takes Over
