searchsearch
Frederic Riesterer

Artist

Frederic Riesterer

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

3

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Dance Recording

When Love Takes Over

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Frederic Riesterer News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Frederic Riesterer

Nominations

Record Of The Year

I Gotta Feeling

Album Of The Year

The E.N.D.

Best Dance Recording

When Love Takes Over

More from the 52nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events