Fred Vogler

Artist

Fred Vogler

WINS*

6

NOMINATIONS*

5

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Fred Vogler News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Fred Vogler

Wins

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles

