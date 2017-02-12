Franz Ferdinand News

searchsearch
Franz Ferdinand

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

5

48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Do You Want To

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Franz Ferdinand

Nominations

Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Do You Want To

Best Alternative Music Album

You Could Have It So Much Better

