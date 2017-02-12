Franz Ferdinand News

Franz Ferdinand
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
5
48th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Do You Want To
