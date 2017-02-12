searchsearch
Frankie Camaro

Artist

Frankie Camaro

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

28th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group Or Soloist)

Guitar Army (Track)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Frankie Camaro News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Frankie Camaro

Nominations

Best Rock Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group Or Soloist)

Guitar Army (Track)

More from the 28th Awards

