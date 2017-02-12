Frankie Camaro
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
28th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rock Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group Or Soloist)
Guitar Army (Track)
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Frankie Camaro News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Frankie Camaro
Nominations
Best Rock Instrumental Performance (Orchestra, Group Or Soloist)
Guitar Army (Track)
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events