searchsearch
Frank Proto

Artist

Frank Proto

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

50th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Bridges - Eddie Daniels Plays The Music Of Frank Proto

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Frank Proto News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Frank Proto

Nominations

Best Small Ensemble Performance

Bridges - Eddie Daniels Plays The Music Of Frank Proto

More from the 50th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events