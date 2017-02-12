Fannie Flagg News

Fannie Flagg
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
1
35th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album
Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Cafe (Album)
