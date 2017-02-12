searchsearch
Fannie Flagg

Artist

Fannie Flagg

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

1

35th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album

Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Cafe (Album)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Fannie Flagg News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Fannie Flagg

Nominations

Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album

Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Cafe (Album)

More from the 35th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events