Ernst Mikael Jorgensen

Artist

Ernst Mikael Jorgensen

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

2

54th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Historical Album

Young Man With The Big Beat: The Complete '56 Elvis Presley Masters

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Ernst Mikael Jorgensen News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ernst Mikael Jorgensen

Nominations

More from the 54th Awards

