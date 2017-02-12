Ernst Mikael Jorgensen
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
2
54th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Historical Album
Young Man With The Big Beat: The Complete '56 Elvis Presley Masters
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Ernst Mikael Jorgensen News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Ernst Mikael Jorgensen
Nominations
Best Historical Album
Young Man With The Big Beat: The Complete '56 Elvis Presley Masters
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events